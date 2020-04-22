BMS to host second blood drive amid shortage

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway will host another blood drive next week amid a national blood supply shortage.

The drive will take place Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Marsh Regional Blood Center’s mobile unit will be located inside the North Entrance off Highway 11E/Volunteer Parkway.

Donors will be given instructions for maintaining proper social distancing, which may include waiting in their cars until it is their turn to donate.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.

If you can’t make next week’s drive, you may also donate blood at one of Marsh’s collection centers in Kingsport (111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300), Johnson City (2428 Knob Creek Road), or Bristol (1996 W. State Street). The centers are open Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and in Kingsport, Saturday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m.