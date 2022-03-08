BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dirt racing isn’t the only attraction coming to Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) on April 17.

According to a release from BMS, Grammy Award-winning worship leader Chris Tomlin will be joining Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox and best-selling author, pastor Max Lucado for a pre-race Easter event next month.

The celebration will begin outside the stadium near the E Parking lot between the green and orange bridges at 4 p.m.

Racing fans will hear Lucado’s prayer message prior to a live performance from Tomlin. Tomlin will “sing several of his most acclaimed songs,” according to the release.

LeVox, a solo artist himself, will perform during the Easter Celebration before joining the thousands in attendance for the National Anthem.

“Hosting the Food City Dirt Race under the lights that night gives us and our partners the opportunity to recognize the importance of the day, while complementing our tremendous on-track action. Our community is a faithful one and we can’t think of a better place for this mega-celebration to culminate than right here at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ‘Home to Big Events,'” President of BMS Jerry Caldwell said.

Fans will also see famous NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs as he makes an appearance before the race.

BMS is expected to recognize and celebrate its long-lasting partnership with Food City, which has sponsored BMS for 30 years.

For more event information, fans can visit bristolmotorspeedway.com.