BMS officials: Morgan Wallen concert tickets sold out within minutes

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tickets to Morgan Wallen’s Country Thunder Takeover scheduled for Oct. 30 have sold out, according to Bristol Motor Speedway officials.

BMS officials revealed that the tickets sold out within minutes of opening sales.

The country singer-songwriter is set to take the stage Saturday, Oct. 30, and other artists performing in Country Thunder include Earl Dibbles Jr, Jon Langston and Larry Fleet Ernest.

Parking and camping information will be revealed soon, according to the post.