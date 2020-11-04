BMS making final Speedway in Lights preps

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway employees are making the final preparations for this year’s Speedway in Lights event.

The speedway announced Monday that the 24th annual event will take place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be some changes to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Unfortunately, we don’t think it is safe to have a Santa with children sitting on Santa’s lap, and that is something that we will miss, but still there will be great opportunities with really fun things to see and do,” said Claudia Byrd, director of the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Speedway in Lights in one of Speedway Children’s Charities’ biggest annual fundraisers.

More than two million lights will shine along the four-mile route through the dragway and around the speedway property, which includes a portion of the high-banked speedway itself.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 13 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 2.