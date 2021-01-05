BMS ice rink closes for the season due to mechanical issues

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway has closed for the season due to mechanical problems.

The speedway announced the season will end “a few days earlier than expected due to unforeseen mechanical issues.”

“The team at Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities would like to thank the community for supporting the winter events that help to support the local children of our region,” the speedway said in a news release.

Refunds will be issued to those who had reservations.

Mechanical issues forced the ice rink to close Monday evening but speedway officials had hoped to reopen it today for the remainder of the season.