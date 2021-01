BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway will be closed Monday evening due to a mechanical issue.

The speedway says those who had reservations for tonight may get a refund or rebook for later this week.

The ice rink is expected to resume activities Tuesday evening from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

It will close for the season after this Sunday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, capacity is limited and reservations are required.

