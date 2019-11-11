BMS hosts annual Cigna Speedway Lights 5K Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The official opening to the Bristol Motor Speedway’s holiday season took place Sunday afternoon for the Cigna Speedway Lights 5K.

The ninth annual pre-holiday race is one of the largest races in the area.

Runners raced around the entire property of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway through Christmas light displays and finished inside the oval, with a special post-race party at the Christmas village.

“We are so excited. We find this to be something not only people who are serious runners like to come and do, but it’s very family-friendly, so we have lots of kids that will participate tonight, lots of families and we just look forward to it every year, kind of kicks off our season,” said director of Bristol Chapter Speedway Children Charities Claudia Byrd.

About 1300 people participated in the race.

All of the money raised will go to Speedway Children’s Charities.