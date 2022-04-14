BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s Dirt Race Weekend, baby! The races will return to Bristol April 15-17, and as the dirt events fall on Easter Weekend, organizers have celebrations in-store to make for a jam-packed weekend.

The weekend kicks off with Bush’s Beans Practice Day on Friday, April 15. The next day, Bush’s Beans Heat Qualifying and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt launches from the track. Children get in for free to races those days.

BMS officials are excited to bring back the dirt races, especially at night.

“I think everybody would agree that it’s more electric under the lights,” said Drew Bedard, Vice President of Marketing BMS. “But dirt racing is better at night because it’s better for the surface, the sun simply dries out a dirt surface. Last year when we had two back-to-back races in the afternoon, it got a little dusty towards that early evening timeframe because we’ve logged a lot of laps on the dirt.”

On Sunday, celebrations don’t start until the afternoon, leaving plenty of time for people to go to Easter service Sunday morning.

Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and Gary Levox will take the stage for a free Easter celebration at 4 p.m. That’s open to the public, and a ticket is not needed to attend.

In honor of Easter, there are two egg hunts scheduled, both virtual and in-person. An in-person egg hunt is happening Sunday, and a virtual event has already kicked off.

“Sunday afternoon, we will absolutely have a kid’s Easter egg hunt in our Kid’s Zone,” said Bedard. “It’s going to actually happen all afternoon…We’re also doing a virtual Easter egg hunt where people can go to our Bristol Motor Speedway app or BristolMotorSpeedway.com. We’re calling it the $10,000 Easter egg hunt. It’s all virtual QR codes. “

This year, the race just happened to fall on Easter, but Bedard said it could possibly become a NASCAR tradition.

“Kind of like the NFL does Thanksgiving and the NBA does games on Christmas,” said Bedard. “I think NASCAR was looking at maybe this becomes a new tradition for them. So, it might be us and it might be another track, but we’re trying to embrace it this year.”

The Food City Dirt Race is set for 7 p.m. Sunday.

Be sure to change out of your Sunday best for the race because you are sure to get dusty!