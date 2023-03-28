BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) is kicking off its 2nd annual Random Acts of Kindness Tour to celebrate the upcoming Food City Dirt Race.

A release from BMS said they’re celebrating the Easter weekend race by laying eggs across the Tri-Cities. Plastic eggs will be placed at locations across the region, from college campuses to Food City stores and places in between.

The eggs will have a sticker of the Speedway Motorsports Globe on them and will contain “race vouchers, racing-themed collectibles, Easter candy and more,” according to the release.

If you find one of these BMS Easter Eggs it’s yours to keep, the release said.

“We had so much fun last year spreading the joy of the Easter season to the wonderful folks in the Appalachian Highlands and throughout Northeast Tennessee through our BMS Random Acts of Kindness Tour that we decided we had to do it again this year,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway.

“As the anticipation builds for the Food City Dirt Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, we feel that this is a great way to let our residents know that we are thinking of them and we appreciate them by hiding some Easter Eggs out in the community, that once found, will ultimately brighten someone’s day.”

The Food City Dirt Race happens at BMS on Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m.