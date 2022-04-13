BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fans can enjoy entertainment beyond the track at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) on April 15-17.

According to a release, the BMS Fan Zone will host an array of shows, activities, attractions and more, including a post-race concert with country artist Tim Dugger.

Entertainment will also include daredevil performances from the BMX Freestyle team and the POGO Stick Riders, and youngsters can enjoy the BMS Kid Zone, which will feature a bounce house, games, obstacle course and more, along with a visit from Peter Cottontail and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

A full schedule of activities and entertainment is available below.

Friday, April 15

Food City Fan Zone Stage

10 a.m. — Daytime Tri-Cities

Noon — Spencer Boyd

12:30 p.m. — Matt Jaskol

1 p.m. — Michael Waltrip, Matt DiBenedetto

1:30 p.m. — John Hunter Nemechek

1:45 p.m. — Hailie Deegan, Tanner Gray, Justin Allgaier

2:15 p.m. — Tyler Amkrum, Chase Purdy

2:30 p.m. — Kevin Harvick

* The Ferris wheel, race simulator and kid zone will all be available from 12-4 p.m.

Noon — Chad Finchum

12:30 p.m. — Zane Smith

1 p.m. — Stewart Friesen, Jessica Friesen, Grant Enfinger, Jack Wood and Chandler Smith. Globe of Death exhibition (round 1) begins

1:20 p.m. — POGO Stunt Team performance

1:45 p.m. — BMX Freestyle Team performance

2 p.m. — Kaz Grala, Richard Childress and Tyler Reddick

2:30 p.m. — Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes

3 p.m. — Everette Larson. Globe of Death exhibition (round 2) begins

3:15 p.m. — Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric

3:20 p.m. — POGO Stunt Team performance

3:30 p.m. — TRACKSIDE LIVE with Jose Castillo and Hannah Newhouse

3:30 p.m. — Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie

3:45 p.m. — BMX Freestyle Team performance

4 p.m. — Justin Haley

4:15 p.m. — SCC live auction

9:30 p.m. — Tim Dugger post-race concert

* The Ferris wheel, race simulator, axe throwing and kid zone will all be available from 12-4 p.m.

* Events in the BMS Fan Zone at locations other than the stage are in bold

Noon — Moonshiners Mark & Digger

1 p.m. — Chase Briscoe. Globe of Death exhibition (round 1) begins.

1:15 p.m. — Christopher Bell

1:20 p.m. — POGO Stunt Team performance

1:30 p.m. — Aric Almirola and family

1:45 p.m. — BMX Freestyle Team performance

2 p.m. — Dane the Great, John Crist and Justin Nunley (comedy)

2:40 p.m. — Richard Petty, Erik Jones and Ty Dillon

3 p.m. — TRACKSIDE LIVE with Jose Castillo and Hannah Newhouse. Globe of Death exhibition (round 2) begins.

3:20 p.m. — POGO Stunt Team performance

3:30 p.m. — Austin Dillon and Todd Gilliland

3:30 p.m. — Joey Logano, Marcus Smith and Jerry Caldwell

3:45 p.m. — Kyle Larson. BMX Freestyle Team performance begins.

4 p.m. — BMS Easter Celebration to air on Fan Zone Stage TV

4:15 p.m. — SCC live auction

* The Ferris wheel, race simulator, axe throwing and kid zone will all be available from 12-4 p.m.

* Events in the BMS Fan Zone at locations other than the stage are in bold

The races launch on Good Friday, with two 50-minute practice sessions featuring the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on the track.

On Saturday, the Bush’s Beans Qualifying takes off for Cup and Truck competitors in four blind-draw, 15-lap heat races to set the track for the main races. Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will follow at 8 p.m.

The Food City Dirt Race will showcase the NASCAR Cup Series on dirt for the second time in the modern era, according to a release, with the green flag drop at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here or call the BMX Ticket Office at 866-415-4158.