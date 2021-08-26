BMS announces commemorative digital souvenir program for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Thursday that fans will have the opportunity to snag a free digital 100-page commemorative program for next month’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

This will be free for download beginning on Sept. 10. For those who wish to purchase a printed copy, those will be available to order for $15 on the BMS website or while purchasing tickets for the event.

The program features Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the cover from his 2004 BMS victory and is stocked with feature and preview stories.