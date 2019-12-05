BMS, Alsco announce Cheddar’s partnership for naming rights of NASCAR Xfinity series

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen joined the Bristol Motor Speedway family as Alsco announced on Thursday that the restaurant brand would be brought on for naming rights of the April NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco will be held at BMS on Saturday, April 4.

“Bristol is the place for historic finishes and close, hard-knock racing action,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Alsco and our new friends at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen understand the reputation of racing at The Last Great Colosseum and we’re ready to show them an incredible experience. The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco is a must-see event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.”

The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco will be held on the same weekend as the Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series, which will take place on Sunday, April.