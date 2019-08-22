BMA votes to send Jonesborough School proposal for approval

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Members of the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman met Thursday morning to vote on a proposal for a new Jonesborough K-8 school.

As WJHL’s Anslee Daniel reported Wednesday, the plan would be for the town of Jonesborough to build the school and lease it to Washington County and the Board of Education.

The proposed site for the school is on North Cherokee Street/Tavern Hill Road.

Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve recommendation to send Jonesborough School approval to school board and county. Washington County Board of Education has meeting next Thursday night. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/02wvv7c5j9 — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) August 22, 2019

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton was at that Jonesborough BMA meeting Thursday where he reports that now the approval for this school will go before both the school board, and county leaders.