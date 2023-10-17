KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved on first reading a rezoning request that could pave the way for a new apartment complex in the Allandale community.

The property owner requested the rezoning of a nearly 14-acre vacant lot sandwiched between the Kingsport-Mount Carmel line, University Square shopping center, and Allandale Falls Apartments from B-3 Highway Oriented Business District to R-4 Medium Density Apartment District.

Plans submitted to the city show a proposed 274-unit complex with 10 apartment buildings and a clubhouse.

(City of Kingsport)

No citizens spoke for or against the rezoning during Tuesday night’s meeting, but Alderman James Phillips raised concerns about the existing privately owned road connecting the property to West Stone Drive.

“The road is not in great shape now and once we put that much traffic on there it’s going to get bad,” Phillips said.

Phillips pointed out the road has potholes, no markings, and is owned by multiple landowners, which would make improving it “tricky.” Phillips said he hopes improvements will be taken into consideration as the project moves forward.

Alderman Tommy Olterman called it a great location for apartments.

The board will have to approve the request on second reading at its next meeting to make it final.

Mayor Pat Shull said about 2,600 people live in the Hawkins County portion of the city.