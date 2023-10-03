KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders awarded a bid for the renovation of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a bid from Preston Construction during the board’s regular business meeting Tuesday night.

The base bid was just over $19 million, however, board members also approved an additional $840,000 for new lower bowl bleachers, $425,000 for dome entry plaza and ramps, and $390,000 for rear entrance parking.

That will be offset by nearly $265,000 in “value engineering items” that the architect worked with the construction company to identify, bringing the bid total to $20,405,085 plus a 4% contingency of $816,200.

The total cost of the project is expected to be just under $23.2 million.

The facility was closed more than a year ago due to structural issues with the wooden structure supporting the dome’s roof. The renovation project will include installing steel beams to reinforce the wooden structure.