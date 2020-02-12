Bluff City yet to discuss further plans for sewage solution, passes ordinance amendments

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For nearly half a decade, Bluff City has faced a sewage overflow crisis, and city officials were supposed to meet last week to discuss further solutions.

The meeting was canceled, however, due to illness, and they scheduled another meeting Tuesday night, where both a report from a water works operator and further discussion from a Mattern and Craig engineer were taken off the agenda.

Brian Hunt, a Bluff City resident who believes the sewage leaks have taken a toll on his tap water’s quality, spoke out during the citizen comment portion of the meeting.

According to Hunt, water samples he gave to the city weeks ago were never given to the water plant operator for review, and he feels the city isn’t taking enough action to fix the overflow crisis.

“This (Bluff City Council) should not be treated as a dictatorship,” Hunt said. “By neglect and carelessness, reckless endangerment is being committed.”

Agendas for the Tuesday night meeting included revisions to an ordinance involving alcoholic beverages and the approval of $4,000 for city smoke testing. Both passed.