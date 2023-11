BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bluff City is getting ready to ring in the holiday season with its 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Impact Community Center starting at 3:30 p.m.

Officials recommend bringing your own ornament to hang on the tree. There will also be cider and hot chocolate to enjoy.

Beth Smith and Trinity Malone with the town of Bluff City spoke with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team about their excitement for this year’s event.