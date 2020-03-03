Bluff City to allow restaurants to sell beer by the drink

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed an ordinance Monday night that would allow restaurants to obtain a license to sell beer from a tap.

Bluff City Mayor and City Manager Irene Wells told News Channel 11 that she sees this as a big step toward building the restaurant businesses in the area.

“Most restaurants do have beer by the drink in their restaurants, and we’re hoping this will help us to help the businesses grow,” Wells said. “By the businesses growing, this will also help our city.”

According to Wells, Bluff City already sells beer and wine in grocery stores, but selling beer by the drink rather just by bottles and cans could stimulate business growth.

“We’re looking forward to — in the future — having a referendum for alcohol,” Wells said. “We’re excited about this because we’re such a small city and we’re looking to grow.”

The amendment to the ordinance passed unanimously.