Bluff City teen killed in Wednesday-night crash

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night, according to officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said in a report that three people were inside the Chrystler Mini Cooper when it ran off of Hickory Tree Road near the intersection of Beidleman Creek Road in Sullivan County.

According to the report, the vehicle was traveling north on Hickory Tree Road at about 8 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road. The car hit several trees as it flipped multiple times, the report said, and came to rest against a tree.

The report said that the driver, Sophie Gourley, 18, was killed. The report said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two passengers were injured, according to the report.