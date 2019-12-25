Bluff City speed cameras to go offline in Jan. 2020

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Bluff City on Highway 11E have just a few weeks left before speed cameras go offline.

That is according to Bluff City Attorney, Paul Frye, who confirmed the contract with the speed camera company is up on January 8, 2020. That contract, he said, will not be renewed under state laws.

He told News Channel 11 that the cameras will come down within 45 days of going offline.

In 2017, News Channel 11 reported Mount Carmel deactivated their speed cameras after its contract with the company Redflex ended.