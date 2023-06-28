BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bluff City will celebrate its creation on July 1 with plenty of festivities for the whole family.

The town, which was organized and named on July 1, 1887 and later incorporated on July 1, 1901, will host its first Patriot’s Day Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patriot’s Day will be celebrated at Wells Park at 4196 Bluff City Highway. Holston Drive and other nearby streets will be blocked off for food trucks and additional seating on the day of the event.

The event will feature vendors, food trucks, live music, morning yoga, cake walks and contests. Applications for more food trucks and vendors can be submitted online.

“We are going to have vendors to sell their items,” said Bluff City Family Committee Chair Rebecca Broyles. “We’re going to be having several food trucks, and we’re going to have a watermelon eating contest and coloring contest for the kids, fishing tournament for adults and children, which is provided from the town.”

Broyles said the Bluff City Family Committee brainstormed and received suggestions from residents for contests and events during Patriot’s Day.

A commemoration ceremony of Bluff City’s origins will be held at noon.

The Bluff City Police Department will be assisting with traffic on Saturday, and visitors are encouraged to park at the ballpark across the street from Wells Park.