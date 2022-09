BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing on Saturday, September 17 from Duty Drive in Bluff City.

Ryan is described to be a white male and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call 911.