Bluff City police: Flooding causes crash, backups on US 19-E

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Flooding in Sullivan County caused water to cover parts of US 19-E early Monday morning, which led to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to members of the Bluff City Police Department, no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

News Channel 11’s Sydney Kessler was live at the scene of the crash and spoke to officials.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are still on the scene of the crash as of 6:30 a.m.

A backhoe has arrived to help clear out some flooding on 19-E in Bluff City pic.twitter.com/fzz8Mcbiwb — Sydney Kessler WJHL (@SydneyWJHL) April 13, 2020

Officers said the peak of flooding on 19-E seems to have passed, but drivers on back roads should exercise caution.