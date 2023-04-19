BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bluff City, Tennessee is preparing for a busy Spring and Summer.

City leaders have planned a slate of activities to celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city will host a Mother’s Day Tea on Friday, May 5th. The tea will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.The cost is $15 per duo and spots can be reserved here.

After appreciating the moms, it will be time to hang out with Dad. A Father’s Day Dance will be held on Saturday, June 10.

While ticketing information has not yet been released, city officials say to mark your calendars and check back on their website as the date gets closer. The dance will be held at the Impact Community Center.

Later in the Summer, celebrate America at the Patriot’s Day Celebration on July 1st at Wells Park.

Bethany Smith and Trinity Malone sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about what these events mean to their community.