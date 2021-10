BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents within the Bristol Bluff City Utility District can expect water outages at the end of the week due to construction in the area, a release from the district says.

According to the release, outages will begin around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 and last for roughly four hours as crews upgrade a mainline.

Affected roads can be found below: