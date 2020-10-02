Bluff City PD seeking public’s help identifying man in motorcycle theft investigation

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Photos: Bluff City Police Department

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bluff City Police Department is attempting to identify a man seen on surveillance during a motorcycle theft.

According to BCPD, two men were spotted in a late 1990s or early 2000s black Chevrolet Trailblazer with a small utility trailer on October 1.

Surveillance captured the two men backing into a Bluff City residence and stealing a motorcycle in the driveway, according to BCPD.

BCPD reports the motorcycle was recovered and one of the men was arrested.

The other man is unidentified as of Friday morning.

If anyone has any information on the man or vehicle, they are asked to call BCPD at 423-538-3700.

