BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ordinances to update Bluff City’s building codes passed on first reading Tuesday night.

The codes are being updated from the 2012 to the 2018 international building code.

The ordinances will update the rules for property maintenance and building safety.

Mayor Jeff Broyles said there aren’t many changes and citizens will see little to no difference.

“It enables us to conduct our own residential building inspections, opposed to not and allowing the state to do it for us,” Broyles said.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen also accepted the resignation of Alderwoman Julie Venable and appointed Lisa Arnold to fill a vacancy.

There is still one vacancy left on the board due to alderwoman Heather Moritz resigning earlier this year.

The board also allotted $13,000 for police radar units.