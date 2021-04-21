Bluff City man indicted on aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor charge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Bluff City man is facing a charge of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Dalton Slemp, 28, last Wednesday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says after receiving a tip from the FBI, an investigation was launched regarding the uploading and sharing of child pornography from an address in Bluff City. Slemp was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was executed at his home on James Avenue on April 6.

Slemp was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was released after posting his $15,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.