BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bluff City is gearing up for two major holiday events as the season gets underway.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the town will host its first annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony from 6-7:30 p.m., according to Mayor Jeff Broyles. The event will be hosted by the Bluff City Family Committee.

The ceremony will be held at 337 Carter Street in Bluff City. South Fork Coffee will provide hot chocolate and apple cider, and the River Moone Food Truck will provide marshmallows for roasting.

Ornaments for the tree can be donated, and children can decorate their own ornament to take home with them from the ceremony. There will also be performances by the Sullivan East High Choral and Band.

On Dec. 10, Bluff City will host its Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. Since the town’s Veterans Day parade was canceled due to weather, the Christmas parade’s special focus will be on veterans and their families.

Sullivan East High Principal Andy Hare will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Advanced registration for the event is not required.

Town officials ask that other floats not feature Santa Claus, as he will be on the Bluff City float only.