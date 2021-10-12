Bluff City leaders to discuss pandemic bonuses for city staff; $20,000 bonus for Mayor Wells

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bluff City leaders are expected to reveal whether or not city staff will receive pandemic bonuses during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Bluff City Board of Mayor and Alderman did not discuss the possibility of bonuses during a meeting last week, but News Channel 11 obtained documents that list potential funds to be allocated among employees.

Photo of the document released in the Aug. 31 workshop provided to News Channel 11 by Bluff City Alderman Jeff Broyles.

This includes a proposed $20,000 bonus for Bluff City Mayor and Town Manager Irene Wells, which would come from two pools of CARES Act funding.

While News Channel 11 has reached out multiple times, Wells has declined to comment on the matter.

In a previous interview with Kelly Grosfield, Alderman Jeff Broyles said the document is not binding and in its early stages, but Broyles said he would only greenlight the amounts if they’re uniform among city employees.

As for elected officials? Broyles doesn’t agree those elected to serve the community should receive any bonus.

“I believe that the employees that worked during the time period of March 2020 to March of 2021 as stipulated by the comptroller’s office, are fully deserving of a bonus,” said Broyles. “I believe that the elected officials, such as myself as an alderman, should be excluded from the bonus. I feel that the bonus should be fair, reasonable and equally distributed to those employees who deserve it.”

Tuesday’s meeting will follow a Board of Mayor and Alderman workshop scheduled for 6 p.m.