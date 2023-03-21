BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Government leaders of Bluff City will again discuss the resignation of an alderwoman at a special meeting Tuesday.

Bluff City’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen had previously talked about the resignation of Heather Moritz on Friday, March 17.

Mayor Jeff Broyles told News Channel 11 leaders will discuss Mortiz’s resignation again at a special called meeting beginning at 6 p.m. to reconsider the request.

Moritz reportedly submitted a letter asking to resign due to personal reasons.