Bluff City interim mayor to resign, BMA calls special meeting over vacancies

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the passing of Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells and upcoming resignation of current Mayor Ray Harrington, Bluff City officials called a special meeting to fill the empty spots in the meantime.

According to published agendas for Monday’s meeting, the board will appoint a new mayor out of the remaining four aldermen and could potentially appoint a new, separate city manager.

Wells had originally occupied positions of both Mayor and manager.

Following Wells’ death Tuesday, Harrington became the city Mayor. His upcoming move out of city limits, however, renders him ineligible to hold the position.

The new appointees are slated to serve until the next city election in Nov. 2022.

Other items of interest for the meeting include new signatories on all city bank accounts.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.