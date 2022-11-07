BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Veterans Day approaching, cities and towns across the region are preparing to honor their local heroes.

One of the many celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities is happening in Bluff City. For the first time, the city will be hosting a Veterans Day Parade.

It’s taking place Friday at 5 p.m. starting at Railroad Street and ending at the Impact Center on Carter Street. There will be a brief ceremony held there once the parade wraps up.

Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the inaugural event.