BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bluff City homeowners will pay 10% more in property tax when their next tax bill arrives after the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a fiscal 2024 budget that also increases water/sewer and garbage rates.

“The overall budget is as lean and conservative as possible, with the very least impact upon the citizens,” Mayor Jeff Broyles told News Channel 11 Monday.

But in a year when inflationary pressures are sending many local governments to the drawing board for more revenues, Bluff City wasn’t immune, Broyles said.

Homeowners will pay $1.30 per $100 of assessed value, compared to $1.18 now. That equates to an increase of $60 per year for someone who owns a $200,000 home. The total bill would be $650 for a home of that value.

That same homeowner will pay 8% more for water and sewer and $2 more a month for trash pickup.

The property tax increase will help fund, among other things, up to 3% pay increases for town employees depending on performance.

The Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a very fair, conservative, and balanced budget this evening for the ensuing year. This budget included the most minimal increases possible to maintain the health of the town corporation, and will ensure that the highest level of services are provided. Bluff City is now, and will continue to be, a lean, efficient, and service focused operation. Statement by Mayor Jeff Broyles

Trash pickup is contracted and Broyles said the company that performs that service has raised its price to $15.50 per home served plus a per-ton surcharge.

Water treatment supplies, pipe, fittings and other materials have nearly doubled in price, which Broyles said contributed to the increase in water/sewer rates.