BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a police officer in Bluff City.

According to the THP, the crash happened Wednesday night in the 4500 block of Bluff City Highway.

The road remains closed as of 11 p.m.

Utility companies are on the scene after a utility pole was damaged in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the highway patrol for more information.