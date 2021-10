BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Employees of Bluff City will receive $5,000 bonuses from CARES Act funding.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the bonuses Tuesday night. Members of the BMA will be excluded from the bonus.

Mayor and Town Manager Irene Wells said the bonuses were well-earned.

“I can’t brag on the employees enough really because they do such good work, and they’re concerned about the citizens and we just couldn’t be any better here,” Wells said.