BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bald eagle featured in ETSU’s eagle camera project has laid its second egg of the season.

The eagle named Frances laid the egg at 6:28 p.m. Thursday in her Bluff City nest that she shares with her partner Eugene.

She laid her first egg of the season on January 27.

According to ETSU, eggs are usually laid in early February and take around 35 days to hatch.

You can watch ETSU’s eagle cameras online or follow the eagles on Facebook.