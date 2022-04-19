BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the eagles at East Tennessee State University’s observed nests has gone missing, members of ETSU Eagle Cams say.

The group of avid eagle watchers posted a series of observations that point to one thing: Eugene the eagle has been gone for several days.

According to a Facebook post from Sherry Wright, the Bluff City nest has not been visited by Eugene since at least April 13, 2022. Leading up to his disappearance, members of the group spotted another eagle nearby. The new male bird, dubbed the intruder, was spotted fighting with Frances and encroaching on the nest as the couple’s two eaglets continue to grow.

Wright said Frances was seen calling out over the past days as she defended the nest and territory alone against the intruder. Eaglets BC21 and BC22 were receiving less food since Frances couldn’t leave the nest, but recent changes in fortune meant that the two ate heartily across Saturday and Sunday.

“We know that Frances is an exceptional female eagle with many years of experience,” Wright said in the post. “And she is doing a fantastic job taking care of business, moment by moment.”

One potential cause for the conflict is competition, Wright said. As eagle populations expand and move, territory might change hands.

The group is left with many questions, however. Wright listed several mysteries that group members have yet to solve, including whether Eugene remains alive. Wright said official representatives of the group have searched the area surrounding the nest to no avail and said that due to the site’s secret location, there will not be a public search.

The intruder’s intentions still aren’t known to the group; though Wright did note that he did not seem to be aggressive toward the eaglets during two incidents where he landed on the nest. Frances was seen running the intruder away from the nest when she caught him, but Wright said it may still be possible that she accepts the male as a new resident.

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow at the BC nest or even in the next minute or hour,” Wright said. “Things change so very quickly in nature, and we are not in control of what happens.”