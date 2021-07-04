Bluff City couples celebrate 40th triple wedding anniversary

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For three Bluff City sisters, the 4th of July isn’t just about celebrating our nation’s freedom, but also the day they said ‘I do.’

Helen Harris and her husband are celebrating 40 years together. She said it all started when her youngest sister, Sherry Grubb, began planning her own wedding.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we just get married too?’ And then Karen said, ‘Well, Frank and I are going to get married too then,'” Harris said. “So, we decided to have a triple wedding.”

Grubb said she wanted to make sure the day would be unforgettable.

“July the fourth,” Grubb said. “He will never be able to forget it, and there will be fireworks until the day we die.”

Forty years later to the day, the couples were surrounded by their children, cousins and neighbors celebrating both their marriages and the holiday. Karen Morrell said she first met her husband, Frank, on a ski slope.

“My intent on the ski slope was to come sliding in really hard and throw snow on him but that didn’t work out too good, I ran over top of him, and we went tumbling down the slope,” Morrell said. “But from that day we started dating.”

Harris said it’s the little things about her husband, Joe, that she admires.

“He’s usually there when I call if I have car trouble, if my tractor needs the fluids changed,” Harris said.

Sherry said she knew her husband, Jeff, was the one.

“He drives me crazy. He makes me laugh. I want to kill him and I want to take care of him so it’s all of those things together,” Grubb said. “I can’t imagine how dull life would have been without him.”

Maybe one of the the biggest secrets to the sisters long-lasting marriages is that they have had each other to rely on throughout the years.

“When I get really mad at him, and when they get really mad at their husbands, they’ve got people to go to,” Grubb said. “I’ve got people to go to, that I can sound off to, and they’re not sitting there going, ‘Well you need to find another one.'”