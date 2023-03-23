BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to accept the resignation of Alderwoman Heather Moritz on Thursday.

Moritz said her resignation was for personal reasons, but court records obtained by News Channel 11 show she was recently cited with misdemeanor shoplifting.

According to a court document, a loss prevention employee at the Food City on Bristol Highway said he saw Heather and Brandon Moritz leave the store without paying for $450 worth of groceries on March 11. Both were cited with “misdemeanor theft of property/shoplifting,” according to the document.

Thursday evening, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 2–1 to accept her resignation. Two board members were absent from the called meeting.

Alderman Julie Venable cast the only vote against accepting Moritz’s resignation. She said the town’s charter should have led the board to expel Moritz for misconduct.

“We all took an oath, just like the police do. You know, tell the truth, don’t do anything immoral,” Venable said. “And you know, those things she done. That’s horrible.”

Mayor Jeff Broyles said the decision was made based on facts rather than speculation.

“The fact was that Heather Moritz requested to resign. There is no rumor, there is no speculation in that,” Broyles said.

Moritz’s seat will remain empty until the next election, according to the mayor.