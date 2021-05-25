Bluff City announces new elementary school principal

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bluff City Elementary school is gaining a new principal after school officials announced the selection of Hank Hare to fill the vacancy.

In a press release, Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox announced the hiring in tandem with Evelyn Rafalowski, interim director of schools.

The release recounted Hare’s 27 years of experience in the Sullivan County Department of Education, including his time as assistant principal of Mary Hughes Elementary/Middle School for over 18 years.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled for this opportunity to become the principal of

Bluff City Elementary,” said Hare’s statement in the release. “The tradition of academic excellence and sense of community at Bluff City Elementary is one that I plan to continue into the future. I look forward to working with the amazing students and staff at Bluff City.”