BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Alderwoman Heather Moritz submitted a letter asking to resign from the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles, Moritz offered her resignation due to “personal reasons.”

The Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen has scheduled a special called meeting Friday to discuss Moritz’s request.

Broyles said if the board accepts Moritz’s resignation, then a public statement will be made available.

No further details were available Thursday.