Breaking News
Tusculum PD: Body found in Nolichucky river identified as missing Greene Co. man
Live Now
LIVE BLOG: ETSU @ No. 4 Kansas

Bluetick dies after owner finds it with stab wounds near Glade Springs

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating after a dog died from stab wounds.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman says the owner of a Bluetick hound found the dog with stab wounds Monday evening in the Glade Springs community.

According to Newman, the dog died early Tuesday morning after the owner took it to a veterinarian.

The veterinarian said the dog had “blunt trauma wounds to eyes and face.”

The dog was taken to Virginia Tech for a necropsy.

No suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss