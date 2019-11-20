Bluetick dies after owner finds it with stab wounds near Glade Springs

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating after a dog died from stab wounds.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman says the owner of a Bluetick hound found the dog with stab wounds Monday evening in the Glade Springs community.

According to Newman, the dog died early Tuesday morning after the owner took it to a veterinarian.

The veterinarian said the dog had “blunt trauma wounds to eyes and face.”

The dog was taken to Virginia Tech for a necropsy.

No suspects have been identified.