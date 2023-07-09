BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location hosted another “Bluegrass Jams” session on Sunday, where musicians in the community are able to gather and play together.

The recurring events are hosted by the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association, and they say their goal with these sessions is to unite local music lovers and encourage them to play along with a group.

“We like to bring out all sorts of folks who want to come in and partake,” said association member Ryan Hughes. “We are an open jam which means anyone can come in, we do you know classical bluegrass instruments, guitars, mandolins, banjos, uprights, dobros, stuff like that.”

Photo by WJHL

Hughes told News Channel 11 those who don’t play instruments are still invited to socialize, drink a brew and listen to some classic bluegrass. He said lots of kids learning to play music even attend and play as a part of the whole group.

“It’s extremely chill, bluegrass happens on a back porch or a front porch or wherever like that, and we try and maintain a very welcoming and open environment as much as possible,” he said. “We’ve had kids as young as, like, 6 or 7 come in and jump in and be a part of the circle and play with us. We encourage that, we want folks to come out and enjoy it.”