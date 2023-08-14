BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another Sunday “Bluegrass Jams” session took place at Johnson City Brewing’s Boones Creek location this week.

These recurring events are open to the public and have happened all summer. Those playing a bluegrass instrument are encouraged to attend and have fun and sharpen their group-playing skills.

The weekly jam sessions are hosted by the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association.

Those that don’t play an instrument are still invited to grab a beer, water or bite to eat and watch the live music happen on the patio.