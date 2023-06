GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local craft vendor event called Blue Ridge Artisan Days is happening until 3:30 Saturday afternoon at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

Organizer Cynthia Powell told News Channel 11 that there’s something for everyone in the family at this event, which is offering free admission to the public. The event happens from 9 am to 3:30 pm at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.