Blue Plum unable to host annual event, but will offer grants for small scale events

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of the annual Blue Plum Festival announced Thursday that the festival will not take place in 2021.

Instead, through a new program, the Blue Plum Organization will offer grants for small-scale community events to be held in June.

The organization says the goal is to assist businesses and organization in bringing music and arts to downtown Johnson City.

“The Blue Plum Festival has been the premiere music and arts festival in downtown for 19 years and plans to return as soon as possible,” the Blue Plum Organization said in a release. “In the meantime, $20,000 has been set aside through the Blue Plum Gives Back program to support public programs, events and initiatives that stimulate art, music and culture in Downtown Johnson City.”

Grant applications will be available on Blue Plum’s website. Applications must be submitted by March 25 and all events must take place in June. Event organizers will need to submit a written proposal, a video, and show how their event relates to the Blue Plum mission of investing in downtown Johnson City through culture experiences that create lifelong memories for today and tomorrow.