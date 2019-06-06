Blue Plum to relocate kids zone, lawn events due to forecast

Blue Plum Festival organizers say some features of this year’s festival will be relocated due to the weather.

Organizers say the kids zone and all other events set to take place on the Great Lawn at Founders Park will be moved to other locations near the pavilion. The lawn won’t be used during the festival because it may be saturated from rain.

The Ballad Health and Wild Wing Cafe stages will remain in their planned locations, however.

An update festival map will be posted to Blue Plum’s website.

The festival will get underway Friday.