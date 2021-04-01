Blue Plum awards $5,000 to 4 local organizations for community events in June 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four local organizations are receiving $5,000 to host art, music and wellness activities in downtown Johnson City this June.

The Blue Plum Organization chose the following as recipients of their new Blue Plum Gives Back Event Grant:

The Down Home for a one-day music event on either June 25 or June 26

Downtown Yoga Center for a yoga festival on June 12

Connect Downtown Johnson City for support of the Fridays After 5 music series during the first three Fridays of June

Cross Anchor Union for a day of music and outdoor recreation on June 5

Blue Plum canceled their regular festival because of COVID-19 restrictions. The grant will allow small-scale community events to take its place.

More information can be found on www.blueplum.org.

