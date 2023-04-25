JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Blue Plum Festival will take place June 2-3 at a new location: King Commons Park.

Originally hosted in Founders Park, the Blue Plum Organization stated in a release that King Commons Park will provide “new experiences, new attendees and new energy” to the festival.

Festival organizers cited ongoing city projects at Founders Park as a factor in the decision to move the location. The release also states King Commons Park will allow for more parking options and fewer road closures.

“The festival’s new location has been an ongoing conversation with the organization and city leaders for months, as the organization intended to adapt to the changes occurring in their prior location of Founders Park and South Commerce Street,” said a release from the organization.

Logistics aside, Blue Plum leadership stated the move to King Commons is a symbolic nod of appreciation to recently retired Public Works Director Phil Pindzola.

“Long-time public works director Phil Pendzola was a trailblazer and incredible advocate of not only our organization, but also the creation and use of King Commons Park,” said Blue Plum Board President Meagan Day in the release. “We’re happy that we can honor Phil’s tenure to the city and its residents in this small but touching way.”

The Blue Plum Festival will take place from Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 3 and is free and open to the public. The festival features the culture of Johnson City and includes live music, craft markers, food vendors and experience areas.

The organization is still seeking volunteers for the 2023 festival.

For more information, click here.